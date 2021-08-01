Kuwait Ports plans region’s first city for electric car makers

Article content

DUBAI — Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) has approved a proposal to build the Middle East’s first city to serve electric vehicle manufacturers, the authority said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement does not make clear where the project, called EV City, will be located.

The design and construction tendering process will be during the 2011/22 fiscal year, said KPA’s General Manager Yousef al-Abdullah al-Sabah.

KPA noted that electric car makers do not use local distributors or dealers and sell their vehicles directly to consumers, adding that it was common for ports to provide certain infrastructure to manufacturers.