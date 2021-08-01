July 2021 Monthly Roundup By CoinQuora

Crypto Market Watch: July 2021 Monthly Roundup
- Binance is facing more regulatory pressure.
- MicroStrategy and Other Top Firms Add BTC to Their Holdings.
- The blockchain game Axie has been rising and gaining a lot of public interest.
- Formally Launched Eth2 Proposal dubbed as EIP-3675.
- is Back in the Game at $42K.
July has been a crazy month for the crypto space. From the issues faced by Binance to Axie’s rising popularity, we will talk about the significant things that happened this month.
Issues Faced by Binance Exchange
The crypto community welcomed the month with news about Barclay’s blocking customers’ debit and credit cards to make payments in Binance. The UK bank’s decision immediately on July 5, take effect following the U.K Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announcement. FCA shared that Binance Markets Limited (BML) is not permitted to undertake any regul…
