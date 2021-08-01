Japan’s factory activity growth picks up, costs rapidly rise -PMI

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s factory output growth picked up in July due to a stronger expansion of output and new orders, as manufacturers benefited from a continuing recovery of the coronavirus pandemic-hit global economy.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in July rose to 53.0 on a seasonally adjusted basis from 52.4 in the previous month.

That compared with a 52.2 flash reading released last month.

“The Japanese manufacturing sector continued to see an improvement in operating conditions at the start of the third quarter,” said Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.