Japan shares bounce back as upbeat earnings offset virus worries

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei share average bounced back on Monday from a near-seven-month low hit in the previous session, as upbeat earnings countered concerns about the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant, which threatens a fragile recovery in the economy. The Nikkei rose 1.58% to 27,715.54, almost erasing losses made on Friday, when it marked its lowest close since early January. The broader Topix gained 1.64% to 1,932.20. Cyclical shares including shippers and steelmakers led the gains while upbeat earning results infused the market with some energy.

Article content NEC rose 4.5% after the electronics and IT company posted a surprise return to profits in the April-June quarter. Autopart maker Denso jumped 5.1%, extending its gains to a second session after reporting strong earnings. Misumi Group gained 8.4% to hit a record high, after the trading firm specialized in factory automation and machine parts reported brisk earnings. With about 40% of companies having reported their earnings, operating profit grew about 240% from a year earlier, analysts at Okasan Securities wrote. Of those, 211 firms posted positive surprises, compared with 76 with negative ones, they said. Among decliners, Kose tumbled 11.4% after the cosmetic firm’s results for April-June fell far short of market expectations.