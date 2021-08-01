Israeli cabinet starts first state budget debate in three years

Article content JERUSALEM — Israeli cabinet ministers on Sunday began debate on the 2021-2022 state budget, more than three years after the government last approved a fiscal spending package. Due to two years of political stalemate and four elections, Israel is using a pro-rated version of the 2019 state budget that was passed in March 2018. A new government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a former software entrepreneur, took office in mid-June and unseated Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in office.

Article content Debate is expected to be long and a vote could come in the early hours of Monday. Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman told reporters ahead of Sunday’s cabinet meeting that he was confident the budget was a good one and ultimately would be approved. Parliament — in which Bennett has a razor-thin majority — is expected to take its initial vote in early September with final approval for the 14-month budget slated for early November. Israeli media have reported that ministers are seeking 14 billion shekels ($4.3 billion) of further spending. “Everyone is justified but there is not enough money for everyone. It’s impossible to please everyone,” Lieberman said. Total fiscal spending, including extra funds to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and debt servicing, is expected at 605.9 billion shekels in 2021 and 560 billion shekels in 2022.