Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.02% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.02%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the fell 0.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were Phoenix Holdings Ltd (TASE:), which rose 3.20% or 99 points to trade at 3193 at the close. Meanwhile, Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) added 2.87% or 253 points to end at 9063 and Shikun & Binui (TASE:) was up 2.78% or 51 points to 1888 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which fell 8.95% or 113 points to trade at 1150 at the close. Ormat Technologies (TASE:) declined 1.79% or 410 points to end at 22480 and Nice Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.78% or 1610 points to 88900.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 264 to 204 and 34 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.14% or 0.10 to $73.72 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.05% or 0.04 to hit $75.14 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to trade at $1816.90 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.27% to 3.2278, while EUR/ILS fell 0.39% to 3.8317.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.24% at 92.095.