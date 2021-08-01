India Investigate Binance in Chinese Money Laundering Case By CoinQuora



India Investigate Binance in Chinese Money Laundering Case



India is supposedly investigating global crypto exchange Binance due to Binance regulatory cases. It aims to know if the exchange had any type of involvement in a Chinese money laundering plan. To clarify, it includes betting apps and wagering apps. Besides, regional media reported Friday, mentioning people with expertise on the issue.

Furthermore, the nation’s Enforcement Directorate (ED), the police under the Ministry of Finance, has prepared Binance’s exec for examination. However, according to people, it will ask not to define details as the issue is still under review.

However, the case focuses on wagering apps run by Chinese operators. Also, they probably made greater than ten billion rupees ($134 million) over the past ten months. Additionally, they thought of laundering money with regional Indian

