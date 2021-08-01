Hodler’s Digest, July 25-31 By Cointelegraph

The rumors started after Amazon posted a job opening for a digital currency and blockchain product lead on July 22. Four days later, an anonymous source within Amazon reportedly told London business newspaper City A.M. that the e-commerce giant was planning to start accepting Bitcoin (BTC) payments by the end of 2021.

The crypto community was going wild at the beginning of this week after rumors circulated that Amazon was planning to accept Bitcoin payments.

