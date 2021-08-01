French new passenger car registrations down 35% in July

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Stocks of new cars are parked in a lot, at Walon France automobile transport company in Hordain, northern France, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
PARIS (Reuters) – New car registrations in France plummeted by about 35% in July from the same period a year ago, according to data issued by country’s carmakers lobby CCFA-PFA late on Saturday.
Registrations of new passenger vehicles totaled 115,713 last month, CCFA said. The French car market is up by about 16% over the first seven months of the year compared with the same period in 2020, the association said.
