Dolly Parton Talks I Will Always Love You Song Royalties

“I thought this was great.”
“I bought my big office complex down in Nashville. So I thought, ‘Well, this is a wonderful place to be,'” Parton said.
“I bought a property down in what was the Black area of town, and it was mostly just Black families and people that lived around there,” she continued.
“It was off the beaten path from 16th Avenue and I thought, ‘Well, I am gonna buy this place — the whole strip mall.’ And I thought, ‘This is the perfect place for me to be,’ considering it was Whitney.”
Parton did just that and she welcomed the Black community there with open arms.
“I thought this was great,” she said. “I’m just gonna be down here with her people, who are my people as well.”
“So I just love the fact that I spent that money on a complex and I think, ‘This is the house that Whitney built.’”
According to Forbes, Parton made about $10 million in royalties from “I Will Always Love You,” and she’s still cashing in on the classic song to this day.
