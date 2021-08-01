Dollar holds near one-month low as investors eye U.S. jobs, RBA

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Aug 01, 2021  •  15 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

TOKYO — The dollar held just above a

one-month low on Monday as traders held tight positions heading

into a busy week that includes monthly U.S. jobs data and a key

Australian central bank decision.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against six major peers, stood at 92.091, almost unchanged from

Friday, when it dipped as low as 91.775 for the first time since

June 28.

The index dropped 0.88% last week, its worst performance

since early May, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated

mid-week that rate increases were “a ways away” and the job

market still had “some ground to cover.”

Fed Governor Lael Brainard echoed those comments on Friday,

saying “employment has some distance to go.”

The dollar index last month hit its highest since the start

of April at 93.194 as traders positioned for a start to tapering

as soon as this year.

Dollar net long positions rose to their highest level since

early March of last year in the week to July 27, according to

Reuters calculations and the latest data from the Commodity

Futures Trading Commission.

Economists in a Reuters poll forecast a 926,000 job increase

in July’s non-farm payrolls number, due Friday, which would be

the biggest increase for 11 months. The U.S. unemployment rate

is forecast to fall to 5.7%, from 5.9% in June.

“The U.S. payrolls will be a marquee event risk,” Chris

Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone, wrote in a note

to clients.

“If we do see the elusive 1 million jobs created, then calls

for a September announcement for tapering the asset-purchases

program will ramp up,” buoying the dollar, whereas a print of

around 703,000 or lower would push the currency lower, he said.

The dollar was little changed at 109.64 yen on

Monday, and mostly flat at $1.18685 per euro.

Sterling was also little changed at $1.39005, with

a policy announcement by the Bank of England due on Thursday.

The Aussie dollar was largely steady at $0.73475, before the

Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday, when it is widely

expected to backtrack on a previous decision to taper stimulus,

with protracted COVID-19 lockdowns dragging on growth.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0110 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1867 $1.1867 +0.00% -2.87% +1.1870 +1.1863

Dollar/Yen 109.6400 109.6950 -0.04% +6.16% +109.7650 +109.6300

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9061 0.9051 +0.10% +2.40% +0.9062 +0.9058

Sterling/Dollar 1.3899 1.3896 +0.05% +1.76% +1.3904 +1.3892

Dollar/Canadian 1.2476 1.2468 +0.10% -1.99% +1.2480 +1.2465

Aussie/Dollar 0.7346 0.7347 -0.03% -4.52% +0.7350 +0.7335

NZ 0.6971 0.6977 -0.07% -2.92% +0.6977 +0.6967

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR