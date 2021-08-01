Dollar holds near one-month low as investors eye U.S. jobs, RBA

Article content
TOKYO — The dollar held just above a
one-month low on Monday as traders held tight positions heading
into a busy week that includes monthly U.S. jobs data and a key
Australian central bank decision.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major peers, stood at 92.091, almost unchanged from
Friday, when it dipped as low as 91.775 for the first time since
June 28.
The index dropped 0.88% last week, its worst performance
since early May, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated
Article content
mid-week that rate increases were “a ways away” and the job
market still had “some ground to cover.”
Fed Governor Lael Brainard echoed those comments on Friday,
saying “employment has some distance to go.”
The dollar index last month hit its highest since the start
of April at 93.194 as traders positioned for a start to tapering
as soon as this year.
Dollar net long positions rose to their highest level since
early March of last year in the week to July 27, according to
Reuters calculations and the latest data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission.
Economists in a Reuters poll forecast a 926,000 job increase
in July’s non-farm payrolls number, due Friday, which would be
the biggest increase for 11 months. The U.S. unemployment rate
Article content
is forecast to fall to 5.7%, from 5.9% in June.
“The U.S. payrolls will be a marquee event risk,” Chris
Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone, wrote in a note
to clients.
“If we do see the elusive 1 million jobs created, then calls
for a September announcement for tapering the asset-purchases
program will ramp up,” buoying the dollar, whereas a print of
around 703,000 or lower would push the currency lower, he said.
The dollar was little changed at 109.64 yen on
Monday, and mostly flat at $1.18685 per euro.
Sterling was also little changed at $1.39005, with
a policy announcement by the Bank of England due on Thursday.
The Aussie dollar was largely steady at $0.73475, before the
Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday, when it is widely
Article content
expected to backtrack on a previous decision to taper stimulus,
with protracted COVID-19 lockdowns dragging on growth.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0110 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1867 $1.1867 +0.00% -2.87% +1.1870 +1.1863
Dollar/Yen 109.6400 109.6950 -0.04% +6.16% +109.7650 +109.6300
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9061 0.9051 +0.10% +2.40% +0.9062 +0.9058
Sterling/Dollar 1.3899 1.3896 +0.05% +1.76% +1.3904 +1.3892
Dollar/Canadian 1.2476 1.2468 +0.10% -1.99% +1.2480 +1.2465
Aussie/Dollar 0.7346 0.7347 -0.03% -4.52% +0.7350 +0.7335
NZ 0.6971 0.6977 -0.07% -2.92% +0.6977 +0.6967
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)
