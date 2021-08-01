Dogelon Mars (ELON) Is up 82.74% in the Last 24 Hours By CoinQuora



Dogelon Mars (ELON) Is up 82.74% in the Last 24 Hours



As the crypto industry is booming, new cryptos are emerging every day. One of the new cryptos that came out last few months, Dogelon Mars went bullish yesterday.

Dogelon Mars hit an all-time high of $0.00003012 with a 24-hour trading volume of $41,910,627. This means Dogelon Mars is up 82.74% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. But, it quickly went down to $9.89e-8.

While none knows the reason for this surge, the official Twitter page of the coin said that they will investigate the timeline interference.