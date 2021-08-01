Creating online courses is a side hustle that can earn you six figures

Change your life and that of your future students with this Udemy Instructor Mastermind bundle Photo by Samantha Borges / Unsplash

Article content Have you ever watched an online tutorial and thought, “I could do that.” “That” being teaching, sharing your knowledge or skill with the online world. If you have a particular area of expertise and believe that others could benefit from your imparted wisdom, then why not make a few extra bucks as a Udemy instructor?

Article content E-Learning is an ever-growing market. It is no surprise that the pandemic had a hand in the increase, but there are other reasons that more and more people are taking to technology for instruction. Access to devices — smartphones, notebooks, tablets, etc. — and to the internet is constantly on an upward swing. (As of Jan. 2021 there were 4.66 billion active internet users worldwide, 59.5 per cent of the global population.) Add to that the advent of new technologies such as AI, VR and cloud-based LMS (Learning Management Systems) and you have a recipe for a healthy market that is only going to become stronger.

Article content Udemy is an online platform that allows anyone to create and offer a course. It has more than 40 million students, 155,000 courses and 70,000 instructors teaching courses in over 65 languages. If you feel you have the “right stuff” to teach, this platform could be your gateway to a profitable side hustle. Of course, there is a lot more to it than just knowledge and desire. The aim of any course is to educate, involve, and keep the interest of your students. Your success can be measured by whether those students come back for more or tell others about you. First and foremost, you need to ensure that what you want to teach is a topic that others want to learn. That’s where The Complete Udemy Instructor Mastermind Bundle comes in handy. Taught by a variety of instructors, each bringing their special areas of expertise, this collection is designed to help you create your own online courses.

