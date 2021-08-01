Coinbase Ventures backs Ethereum-based streaming network By Cointelegraph

Coinbase Ventures backs Ethereum-based streaming network
This year has been foundational for the success of projects running on the blockchain. Sharing the limelight is Livepeer, an Ethereum-based video streaming network that announced it had raised $20 million in a Series B funding round.
Led by Digital Currency Group, the funding for Livepeer saw participation from large venture capitalists, including Coinbase Ventures, CoinFund, Northzone, 6th Man Ventures and Animal Ventures. Based on the announcement, Livepeer’s latest funding will be used to build an in-house protocol to experiment with livestream use cases, such as scene classification, object recognition, song-title detection and video fingerprinting.
