Clucoin (Clu) Announces the Launch of Its Community-Driven Token on BSC By CoinQuora



Clucoin (Clu) Announces the Launch of Its Community-Driven Token on BSC



CluCoin is a unique blockchain-based platform based on hyper-deflationary CLU tokens.

CluCoin (CLU) announced it launched a community-driven token on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), a dual-chain structure that allows users to build their decentralized apps and digital assets on one blockchain.

The one-stop decentralized solution for charity and Non-Fungible Token-oriented use-cases, CluCoin, said that BSC provides a technical framework for CLU progress. This is because the project’s smart contract structure is inspired by the overhyped project SafeMoon.

Designed with the users and a charity system built straight into its core, CluCoin is a unique blockchain-based platform based on hyper-deflationary CLU tokens.

In addition, CluCoin stated that in the CLU network, which is the short form of ‘Community, Love, Unity,’ charity, community, and utility are its hot s…

