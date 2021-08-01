Clucoin (Clu) Announces the Launch of Its Community-Driven Token on BSC By CoinQuora

Clucoin (Clu) Announces the Launch of Its Community-Driven Token on BSC
- CluCoin (CLU) announced it launched a community-driven token on BSC.
- CluCoin is a unique blockchain-based platform based on hyper-deflationary CLU tokens.
CluCoin (CLU) announced it launched a community-driven token on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), a dual-chain structure that allows users to build their decentralized apps and digital assets on one blockchain.
The one-stop decentralized solution for charity and Non-Fungible Token-oriented use-cases, CluCoin, said that BSC provides a technical framework for CLU progress. This is because the project’s smart contract structure is inspired by the overhyped project SafeMoon.
Designed with the users and a charity system built straight into its core, CluCoin is a unique blockchain-based platform based on hyper-deflationary CLU tokens.
In addition, CluCoin stated that in the CLU network, which is the short form of ‘Community, Love, Unity,’ charity, community, and utility are its hot s…
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.