China steel futures dive 6% on concerns of changes in steel output

While there were some places blindly launched projects with high emissions and energy consumption, there were others that “over-reacted” and made emission-cut plans too early, state media Xinhua said in a commentary, adding that such an attempt could affect normal economic development.

A Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping on Friday said China should avoid “campaign-style” carbon reduction efforts.

BEIJING — Chinese ferrous futures fell on Monday, with steel rebar and hot rolled coils both plunging some 6%, after Beijing updated its stance on carbon reduction work, raising worries of an adjustment in output cuts.

Article content

“The requirement (by Politburo) could revise the crude steel output cut task, and possibly have a strong impact on steel prices in the short term,” analysts with Haitong Futures said in a note.

Both steel rebar and hot rolled coils are set to post their biggest percentage loss in ten weeks.

The most-traded construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October delivery, slumped as much as 6.4% to 5,367 yuan ($829.89) per tonne. They were down 5.8%, as of 0208 GMT.

Hot rolled coils on the Shanghai bourse, used in cars and home appliances, dived 5.7% to 55,780 yuan a tonne, after falling 6.5% earlier.

Stainless steel futures, for September delivery, fell 2.9% to 19,315 yuan per tonne.

Raw material prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also declined.

Benchmark iron ore futures extended losses into a fifth straight session, down 1.9% at 1,043 yuan a tonne.

Spot prices of iron ore, with 62% iron content for delivery to China, dropped $12.5 to $185 a tonne on Friday, the lowest since May 26, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Dalian coking coal futures faltered 1.7% to 2,254 yuan a tonne and coke slipped 1.8% to 2,876 yuan per tonne.

($1 = 6.4671 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)