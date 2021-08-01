China new home price growth slows in July – private survey

Article content BEIJING — China’s growth in new home prices slowed in July for the first time in five months, with smaller cities especially weighed down by higher mortgage rates, price caps on resale homes and other steps to cool speculation, a private-sector survey showed on Sunday. New home prices in 100 cities rose 0.35% in July from a month earlier, versus 0.36% growth in June, according to data from China Index Academy, one of the country’s largest independent real estate research firms.

Article content This year Chinese authorities have implemented measures to rein in the red-hot real estate market, including caps on developers’ borrowing and strict bans on illegal flows of funds into the sector. “New home growth softened in July against the backdrop of stringent measures and tighter credit,” said the group’s director, Cao Jingjing. Growth in home sales is expected to remain mild as the curbs are unlikely to be eased, the survey said. In July, China’s housing ministry urged five cities including the eastern city of Jinhua and the southeastern city of Quanzhou to stabilize their property markets, while the central bank ordered lenders in Shanghai to raise interest rates on mortgage loans. Prices in China’s smaller tier-three and tier-four cities rose 0.21% on-month, versus 0.29% in June. Tier-two cities, which include some provincial capitals, gained 0.29%, slowing from June’s 0.31% rise.