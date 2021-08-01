Cardano To Allow Users Run Smart Contracts Once Hard Fork Happens By CoinQuora

Cardano To Allow Users Run Smart Contracts Once Hard Fork Happens
- Users can deploy smart contracts once the hard fork occurs.
- ADA founder spoke about the requirements needed for the updated fork in Livestream
- Hoskinson believes most upgrades will happen this August to September 2021.
Today, Cardano announced that users will be able to deploy smart contracts once the Cardano hard fork occurs. According to Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s Founder, most of the upcoming upgrades will happen between August and September this year.
Moreover, Hoskinson recently discussed updates for Cardano on his Youtube live stream. He shared something about the upcoming Alonzo hard fork, saying
“we are on schedule, things are moving along, chugging away”.
Apart from this, th…
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.