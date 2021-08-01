Cardano To Allow Users Run Smart Contracts Once Hard Fork Happens By CoinQuora



Cardano To Allow Users Run Smart Contracts Once Hard Fork Happens



Users can deploy smart contracts once the hard fork occurs.

ADA founder spoke about the requirements needed for the updated fork in Livestream

Hoskinson believes most upgrades will happen this August to September 2021.

Today, Cardano announced that users will be able to deploy smart contracts once the Cardano hard fork occurs. According to Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s Founder, most of the upcoming upgrades will happen between August and September this year.

Moreover, Hoskinson recently discussed updates for Cardano on his Youtube live stream. He shared something about the upcoming Alonzo hard fork, saying

“we are on schedule, things are moving along, chugging away”.

Apart from this, th…

