BTC, UNI, LINK, SOL, XMR By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, UNI, LINK, SOL, XMR

Bitcoin’s (BTC) 43% rally from $29,482.61 on July 21 to $42,316.71 on July 30 has invigorated the bulls who had been sitting on the sideli. After the sharp rise, some analysts are debating whether could repeat its sharp bull run seen in 2013 and 2017.

Vailshire Capital founder and CEO Jeff Ross highlighted that Bitcoin had rallied ten-fold in the second half of 2013 after facing three months of negative news. Ross said: “I still contend that 2021 will behave in similar fashion.”

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360