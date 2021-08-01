BTC Recovers, Crosses $40K Resistance, but Is It Overbought? By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. BTC Recovers, Crosses $40K Resistance, but Is It Overbought?
  • After last monday’s 10% pullback, BTC is recovering and has crossed $40,000.
  • Fear that the currency is overbought is alarming investors.
  • However RSI seems to be adjusting itself.

The air is tense; emotions are high; is rallying up for another bull run. Following Monday’s 10% pullback, BTC is back in the game and has surpassed the $40,000 resistance level.

As of now, the resistance level stands at $42,692. Almost two weeks back, Bitcoin touched its support level of $29,088 and has started on an upward rally since.

Among the bullish sentiment, fear that the currency is overbought also exists. This could mean that a correction perhaps later next week could take place as well as triggering some profit taking after an almost 25% rise over the past week.

A chart of the crypto’s relative strength index (RSI) shows this better.

