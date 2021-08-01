BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, DOGE, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Price analysis 7/30: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, DOGE, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC

(BTC) and most major altcoins seem to be faltering near their respective overhead resistance levels. This suggests that some investors are continuing to sell at higher levels.

However, 21st Paradigm co-founder Dylan LeClair said that on-chain data shows “big transfer volumes from over-the-counter (OTC) desks over the last week.” Cointelegraph also recently highlighted a historic 57,000 BTC outflow from exchanges on July 28.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360