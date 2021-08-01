Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Recreate Their First Date

But this time they wore “comfortable shoes.”
No need to wonder how Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s first date went because the couple recreated it this weekend in honor of its 10th anniversary.
For the occasion, Reynolds took Lively to the first place where he stole her heart — O Ya, a high-end Japanese restaurant in Boston.
“If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together,” Lively wrote on her Instagram Story over a photo of Reynolds outside the establishment. “No joke. No restaurant means more to us.”
Reynolds jokingly added, “Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date.”
The Deadpool star also took to Instagram to share a close-up photo of him and his wife outside O Ya.
While covering his face, he wrote, “Posting this again because I cut out my wife’s cute earrings. She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down.”
Lively shared his post to her story, and jokingly added, “That’s right.”
Lively and Reynolds appeared to have a great time recreating their date because they took a picture with the kitchen staff at O Ya and another of them holding hands over the menu.
“10 years later. We still go out on our ‘first date,'” Lively wrote on her IG Story. “But in much more comfortable shoes.” LOL.
