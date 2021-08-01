Bitcoin ‘supercycle’ sets up Q4 BTC price top as illiquid supply hits all-time high By Cointelegraph

(BTC) is gearing up for a comeback which should lead it to repeat classic bull run years 2013 and 2017, analysts are arguing.

As $42,400 local highs appeared on July 31, narratives around the market are flipping back to a bullish Bitcoin “supercycle.”

1-month annotated candle chart. Source: Jeff Ross/ Twitter
Bitcoin illiquid supply annotated chart. Source: Lex Moskovski/ Twitter