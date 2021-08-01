Billie Eilish Said She’s Not Happy With Her Body

“I see people online, looking like I’ve never looked.”
“I see people online, looking like I’ve never looked. And immediately I am like, oh my God, how do they look like that?” Eilish shared.
The “Lovely” singer admitted that it’s hard for her not to compare herself to others.
“I still see it and go, oh God, that makes me feel really bad,” Eilish explained. “And I mean, I’m very confident in who I am, and I’m very happy with my life.”
“I’m obviously not happy with my body but who is?” she added.
However, performing onstage in baggy clothes has helped Eilish to “disassociate from the ideas [that she has] of [her] body.”
“I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything — they can be really unflattering,” she said. “In pictures, they look like, I don’t even know what. I just completely separate the two.”
“I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like you would not believe,” Eilish added, “so I just have to disassociate.”
Eilish doesn’t know how beautiful she is. I hope one day she realizes how amazing her features are.
