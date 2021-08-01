Bank of America outlines 4 potential benefits of El Salvador’s Bitcoin strategy By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Bank of America (NYSE:), one of the nation’s largest financial institutions based on total assets, believes El Salvador could have a lot to gain with its latest foray into (BTC).

In a report published last week, analysts at the bank said El Salvador’s decision to recognize BTC as legal tender could streamline remittances, promote financial digitization, provide consumers with greater choice and open up the country to American firms and digital currency miners.