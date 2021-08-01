Avalanche launches upgraded bridge, prepping DApps for mainstream adoption By Cointelegraph

Avalanche launches upgraded bridge, prepping DApps for mainstream adoption
Avalanche (AVAX) is replacing its months-old Avalanche-Ethereum Bridge, or AEB, with the aptly named Avalanche Bridge, or AB, according to a Medium post from the company. This newer bridge is allegedly fives times cheaper than the previous one and will act as a “growth engine” for the project’s future.
The post notes that the AB is available to developers and users right now, and all previous assets from the AEB should carry over. This upgrade is occurring alongside the network’s wallet and explorer upgrades to bring “next-generation improvements” to all of its aspects.
