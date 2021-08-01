At least 10 Republicans likely to support infrastructure bill-Senator Collins By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office building in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 9, 2021. Stefani Reynolds/Pool vi



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Sunday that she believes more than 10 of her Republican colleagues will ultimately support the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan being finalized by Congress.

Collins made the comment in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union”.

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, told the same program that he expects the final text of the bill to be available on Sunday, allowing the Senate to proceed with consideration as early as Sunday night, with final passage later this week.