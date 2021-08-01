Allianz says reassesses risks as DOJ probes Structured Alpha Funds By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurer Allianz SE in Puteaux in La Defense outside Paris, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo



FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Justice has begun an investigation relating to Allianz (DE:) Global Investors’ Structured Alpha Funds, following litigation pending in U.S. courts on the matter, Allianz said on Sunday.

Allianz Global Investors has received a voluntary request for documents and information from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Allianz is fully cooperating with the DOJ as well as with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it said in a statement.

Allianz’ management has reassessed the matter and come to the conclusion that there is a relevant risk that the Structured Alpha Funds issue could materially impact future financial results of Allianz, it added.