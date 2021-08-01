17 Actors Who Played Younger Versions Of Their Parents



Warner Bros. Pictures / HBO / Via youtube.com / youtube.com



Michael watched The Sopranos for the first time while preparing for the role, which helped him feel connected to his late father. He told Esquire, “[There’s a scene where Tony] yells at A.J., and he gets a pizza to apologize, and he sits by his son’s bed and says, ‘I couldn’t ask for a better son.’ I just knew he was talking to me in that scene.”