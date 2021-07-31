We have to be in the crypto space, Mastercard CEO says By Cointelegraph

We have to be in the crypto space, Mastercard CEO says
Traditional card networks are vying to ensure their services remain at the center of new developments in digital assets, whether they be central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) or private sector stablecoins.
In an earnings call on Thursday, Mastercard (NYSE:) CEO Michael Miebach discussed recent developments in crypto and CBDCs, making the pitch that the company was well-positioned to remain a linchpin of intra- and international value flows:
