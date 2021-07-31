Valve Creates A Nintendo Switch Rival

Say what you want about the past couple of years, but they’ve given us a greater appreciation for video games than we’ve ever had before. We hate to think how we’d have got through the hard times without them. Every video games console manufacturer has seen a sales boost within the timeframe, but no company has done better than Nintendo. Demand for the company’s handheld Switch console went through the roof – so much so that there was a stock shortage that lasted for several months in 2020. Would Nintendo have done so well if their console wasn’t effectively unopposed in the market, though? We’re about to find out.

Valve, the company best known for the Steam video game library, has decided that 2021 is the year it’s going to get into the handheld console business – and it’s come up with a device that looks a lot like the Nintendo Switch. After rumours about a new piece of gaming hardware from Valve began to circulate several months ago, we can now confirm that the Valve Steam Deck is upon us. It looks like a very nice piece of kit. Despite the visual similarities to the Nintendo Switch, Valve is keen to point out that the new device is capable of performing far more tasks and fulfilling more roles than the average handheld console.

The first and most obvious string in the Steam Deck’s bow is its access to the entire Steam library. That’s a collection that includes tends of thousands of games. In this way, it’s almost like an online slots website. The initial aim of online slots websites like Roseslots.ie when they were first created almost two decades ago, was to digitally emulate the sensation of being inside a casino by packing hundreds of casino games into one place, with a single point of access. As time passed, online slots websites became more popular than traditional casinos. Now, gaming companies are trying to do the same thing with games. Rather than asking you to buy each game individually, they want you to register with their service and access games digitally. The idea hasn’t yet worked out the way that Google expected it to with Stadia, but Steam’s enormous existing games library might be the factor that makes all the difference.

When you’re not using your Steam Deck as a games console, Valve hopes you’ll use it as an entertainment centre. In terms of function and capacity, the Steam Deck is more akin to a portable PC than a Nintendo Switch. It can be plugged into any monitor or television set to provide a display, and it can handle the installation of apps and other software. While it comes with SteamOS by default (which runs on Linux), Valve is keen to put customers in full control. The device will even allow you to uninstall SteamOS completely and replace it with Windows, thus removing the need to use compatibility tech to run Windows apps and games. It’s a versatile device that might appeal to a wide range of potential customers, including those who have no intention of using it to play games at all.

Valve announced the Steam Deck only a few days ago, and they have much to be happy about with the initial response. The company’s announcement included a link for customers to reserve a “first-run” Steam Deck by paying a five-dollar deposit, but so many people clicked on the link and tried to make the payment that the website crashed. This is despite the fact that we’re going to have to wait a while to get our hands on the most powerful of the three Steam Deck units that have been announced thus far. Valve hopes to bring the 64GB version of the hardware to the market by the end of 2021, followed by a 256GB version in the second quarter of 2022 and a high-performance 512GB version by the end of 2022. Those who intend to use their Steam Deck purely for lightweight gaming are likely to be happy with the machine’s first incarnation, whereas serious gamers or anyone who likes the idea of having a powerful PC in their pocket might be better served by waiting a year and getting the 512GB unit.

At the risk of stating the obvious, you’ll pay more if you want a more powerful Steam Deck. Prices are subject to change, but at the time of writing, Valve wants $399 for the basic Steam Deck, $529 for a 256GB machine, and $649 at the top of the scale. The two more expensive versions come with super-fast NVMe SSD storage as opposed to the eMMC standard. Regardless of your choice, though, you can add MicroSD cards to increase storage as and when required. All three devices come with a seven-inch screen and an AMD APU, with four Zen 2 cores. If there’s a drawback to be found here, it’s battery life. Pierre-Loup Griffais, who headed up the development project for Valve, says that battery life is likely to be between two and eight hours, depending on what you’re doing with your Steam Deck. Eight hours is acceptable, but two hours would be disappointing. It sounds like you might need to keep your Steam Deck plugged in a lot more than you would with most other handhelds.

So, with a new competitor on the block, is Nintendo likely to be worried? Probably not. The Japanese company has big plans of its own for the future of the Nintendo Switch, and chief among those plans is the impending launch of the OLED version of the console. Priced below five hundred dollars, the new Switch will beat the Steam Deck to the market with a launch date of October 8 2021. Pre-sales for the latest piece of Nintendo hardware went live last week and have already sold out with most high-profile vendors. However good the Steam Deck may or may not be, it’s still a new device that has to enter the market with a standing start. Nintendo has an existing customer base of millions of people all over the world, and most of them will probably stay loyal. We like the Steam Deck’s potential, but will it catch on? Time will tell.