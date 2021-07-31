Ukraine central bank now officially allowed to issue digital currency By Cointelegraph

Ukraine central bank now officially allowed to issue digital currency
The Ukrainian government is moving forward with its central bank digital currency (CBDC) plans, as the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is now officially authorized to issue a digital currency.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law titled On Payment Services, officially enabling the country’s central bank to issue a CBDC, the digital hryvnia, according to a Thursday announcement.
