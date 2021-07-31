U.S. Senate works on the weekend on $1 trln infrastructure bill

Article content WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate will continue work on Saturday on a bill that would spend $1 trillion on roads, rail lines and other infrastructure, as lawmakers from both parties sought to advance President Joe Biden’s top legislative priority. The ambitious plan https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-biden-infrastructure-details/factbox-whats-in-the-us-senates-bipartisan-1-tln-infrastructure-plan-idUSL1N2P52EF has the backing of Democrats and Republicans alike and has already cleared two hurdles by broad margins in the closely divided Senate. Lawmakers could debate the bill through the weekend.

Article content In a sign of the tricky politics involved, a vote to begin debate on the bill was suspended for 45 minutes on Friday as lawmakers questioned how it would affect broadband internet service. The Senate ultimately voted 66-28 to take up the bill, with 16 Republicans joining all 48 Democrats and two independents in support. The package would dramatically increase the nation’s spending on roads, bridges, transit and airports. Supporters predicted it will ultimately pass the Senate and House of Representatives, eventually reaching Biden’s desk for him to sign it into law. It includes about $550 billion in new spending, on top of $450 billion that was previously approved. It also includes money for eliminating lead water pipes and building electric vehicle charging stations.