U.S. lawmaker spends night outside Capitol to protest return of evictions

Article content WASHINGTON — U.S. Representative Cori Bush, who was evicted three times and lived in her car with her two children before her career in politics, spent a sleepless night on the U.S. Capitol steps to protest the end on Saturday of a pandemic freeze on evictions. Bush, a progressive Democrat who won her Missouri seat last year, managed about an hour of sleep sitting upright on a camp chair. Two other progressive lawmakers — Representatives Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley — showed up to support her.

Article content Bush remained outside the Capitol on Saturday afternoon urging an Instagram audience to join her demand that Congress, President Joe Biden or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stop the moratorium from expiring https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-house-take-up-residential-eviction-moratorium-extension-2021-07-30. “Today, by midnight, if nothing happens, if no other action is taken from the House, or the Senate or the administration, 7 million people will be at risk for evictions,” the Black congresswoman said. “I’ve been there myself.” People are at risk of eviction because of unpaid rent that accrued during the pandemic, when many lost jobs due to the economic fallout. The CDC imposed the moratorium 11 months ago in part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through crowding in shelters and homes of people who would take in others.