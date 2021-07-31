U.S. administers 345.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – The United States had administered 345,640,466 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 400,675,525 doses as of Saturday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figures were up from the 344,928,514 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 30, out of 399,090,105 doses delivered.

The agency said 190,982,149 people had received at least one dose, while 164,446,964 people were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:) and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET on Saturday.

