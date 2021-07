Article content

TUNIS — Tunisia’s president on Saturday called on banks to reduce interest rates, saying the measure was needed because social and economic conditions in the country were very bad.

President Kais Saied on Sunday invoked emergency powers to seize control of government, remove the prime minister and freeze parliament in a move his foes have called a coup.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara and Omar Fahmy, Editing by William Maclean)