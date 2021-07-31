Traders forecast $3K Ethereum price but derivatives data suggests otherwise By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Ether (ETH) rallied 35% over the past ten days and reclaimed the critical $2,300 support, but the crucial $2,450 local top hasn’t been tested since June 17. Part of the recent recovery can be attributed to the London hard fork, which is expected to go live on Aug. 4.

Traders and investors view the EIP-1559 launch as a bullish factor for Ether price because it is expected to reduce gas fees. However, Ether miners are not thrilled with the proposal because the proof-of-work model will no longer be necessary after ETH2.0 goes live.

Ether price in USD at Bitstamp. Source: TradingView
September Ether futures premium at OKEx. Source: TradingView
Ether 1-month options 25% delta skew. Source: laevitas.ch