State Street to launch crypto services for private funds clients By Cointelegraph

State Street to launch crypto services for private funds clients
Major American financial services and bank holding company State Street Corporation (NYSE:) is expanding its push into the cryptocurrency industry by launching new digital asset services.
State Street, the second-oldest operating bank in the United States, announced Thursday that it would provide digital and crypto asset administration services for the company’s private funds clients. The bank will enable its private fund clients to access a set of institutional-grade middle- and back-office offerings that support diversified portfolios including crypto-related features like collection, standardization, reporting, processing and reconciliation.
