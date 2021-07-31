S.Korea July exports surge 29.6% y/y, miss forecast

Article content

SEOUL — Following are South Korea’s

preliminary export and import figures for July, released by the

government on Sunday (rounded):

July *June

Balance ($ billion) +1.76 +4.45

Exports ($ billion) 55.43 54.80

(% growth vs yr ago) +29.6 +39.8

Imports ($ billion) 53.67 50.35

(% growth vs yr ago) +38.2 +40.7

* Revised on July 15

NOTES:

– June exports surged 29.6% from a year earlier, government

data showed on Sunday, marking the ninth consecutive month of

expansion.

– Reuters poll: Outbound shipments in July were seen

expanding 30.2% from a year earlier, the median forecast in a

poll of 16 economists showed.

– There were 24.5 working days last month, versus 25 days in

the comparable month of 2020.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)