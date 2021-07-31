S.Korea July exports surge 29.6% y/y, miss forecast

Article content
SEOUL — Following are South Korea’s
preliminary export and import figures for July, released by the
government on Sunday (rounded):
July *June
Balance ($ billion) +1.76 +4.45
Exports ($ billion) 55.43 54.80
(% growth vs yr ago) +29.6 +39.8
Imports ($ billion) 53.67 50.35
(% growth vs yr ago) +38.2 +40.7
* Revised on July 15
NOTES:
– June exports surged 29.6% from a year earlier, government
data showed on Sunday, marking the ninth consecutive month of
expansion.
– Reuters poll: Outbound shipments in July were seen
expanding 30.2% from a year earlier, the median forecast in a
poll of 16 economists showed.
– There were 24.5 working days last month, versus 25 days in
the comparable month of 2020.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)