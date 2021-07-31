PayPal set to launch crypto trading in the UK and may embrace DeFi By Cointelegraph

PayPal set to launch crypto trading in the UK and may embrace DeFi
Global payments platform PayPal is looking toward the United Kingdom as the next market in which to expand its crypto trading services.
According to the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, PayPal has done very well out of crypto trading for the period. CEO Dan Schulman stated that the U.K. is likely to be the next country where crypto trading is offered.
DeFi integration?
