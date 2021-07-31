Netflix: What’s leaving in August 2021? Every movie and TV show being removed

Netflix is on the cusp of taking down many titles from its library.
While the streaming giant doesn’t publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining, we have you covered.
Below is a full list of everything that’s being removed from Netflix UK in August 2021.
1 August
Movies
American History X
Anna and the Apocalypse
Are We Done Yet? (2007)
Are We Done Yet? (2018)
Autumn’s Concerto
Baywatch (2017)
Brick Mansions
The Call
Casino Tycoon
Charlotte’s Web
Chinese Odyess: Part 1
Chinese Odyssy: Part 2
Clueless
Deep Impact
Doubles Cause Troubles
Flipped
Gringo
Hero
History of Joy
Holding the Man
Horrid Henry: The Movie
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
The Hunted
Infernal Affairs
Infernal Affairs 2
Infernal Affairs 3
Initial D
Jackass 2.5
Jackass: Number Two
The Judge
Justice, My Foot
Kaaliyan
Khaani
The King’s Speech
Kuppivala
The Last Samurai
Lechmi
Legend of the Fist; The Return of Chen Zhen
Little Dragon Maiden
Love in the Buff
Mad World
The Mask
Melle
Minnaminugu the Firefly
Mythily Veendum Varunnu
No Strings Attached
Office Girls
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
The Prince Who Turns into a Frog
Queen of No Marriage
Rangreza
Rumour Has It…
Sex and the City 2
Step Up 5
Sudani from Nigeria
Tammy
Ten Years
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Two By Two
Weeds on Fire
Where’s the Money
The Women Who Kill Lions
You’re My Destiny
2 August
Forever Chape
3 August
The Angry Birds Movie
Insidious: Chapter 2
The Peanut Butter Falcon
5 August
Mission: Destroy Love
Trainwreck
7 August
cats_the_mewvie
8 August
Office Uprising
Surrounded
9 August
Status Update
10 August
Beyond the Clouds
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
11 August
Bloodline
12 August
Abduction
Hostiles
13 August
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
The Peanuts Movie
14 August
The Invention of Lying
Land of the Lost
15 August
Chhota Bheem Kungfu Dhamaka
Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate
Jackass: The Movie
16 August
Bird on a Wire
Casino Tycoon 2
Disciples Of The 36th Chamber
Five Elements Ninjas
Legendary Weapons of China
Lifeline
Look Out, Officer
Love on Delivery
Loving You
Mahjong Heroes
Martial Arts of Shaolin
Mr Virgin
My Schoolmate, the Barbarian
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Opium and the Kung Fu Master
Painted Faces
Prince Charming
Return To The 36th Chamber
Shark Busters
Sword Masters: Two Champions of Shaolin
The Bare-Footed Kid
The Mad Monk
The Young Vagabond
17 August
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
The Meg
Monos
18 August
Alejandro Sanz: What I Was Is What I Am
19 August
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
20 August
Anastasia
Inconceivable
Santa in Training
21 August
Hati Perempuan
KL Zombi
Rembat
22 August
That Awkward Moment
23 August
13 Going on 30
The Duel
TV
1 August
Friday Night Dinner
Love Cuisine
Miss Rose
Operation Ouch! (1 Season)
Oru Vishheshapetta Biryani Kissa
Penn & Teller: Fool Us
Regal Academy
Two Fathers
2 August
Don’t Tell the Bride
Extreme Chocolate Makers
4 August
Marching Orders
9 August
Unforgotten
12 August
Uncle
14 August
Orphan Black
Persona
15 August
Love and Marriage
Ultimate Force
Wheel of Fortune
Comedy
8 August
Denis Leary: No Cure For Cancer
Kids
25 August
Horrible Histories