MicroStrategy pledges to buy more BTC despite paper loss on its holdings of $424.8M in Q2 By Cointelegraph

MicroStrategy pledges to buy more BTC despite paper loss on its holdings of $424.8M in Q2
Business intelligence and mobile software firm MicroStrategy has pledged to buy more despite reporting impairment losses of $424.8 million in Q2.
This is only a paper loss, however, based on the price of Bitcoin at the end of the quarter and does not reflect a realized loss. Depending on how you add the figures up, MicroStrategy appears to have made nearly one billion dollars more from Bitcoin than it spent.
