Large VCs are sidelining smaller crypto investors, PwC crypto lead says By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Large VCs are sidelining smaller crypto investors, PwC crypto lead says

As cryptocurrency continues to take over mainstream finance, formerly cautious investors across the globe are rethinking their stance of counting crypto as a bad investment. This change of heart has led to a higher market valuation of crypto businesses due to increased funding from goliath investors.

Citing this trend, PricewaterhouseCoopers crypto leader Henri Arslanian claimed that larger players from venture capital, private equity and pension funds are outplaying smaller boutique firms and family offices from participating in the latest innovations around crypto.