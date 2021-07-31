Hodler’s Digest, July 25-31 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Amazon rumored to be accepting Bitcoin, MicoStrategy pledges to buy more BTC despite losses, Bitcoin struggles at $40K: Hodler’s Digest, July 25-31

Amazon (NASDAQ:) plans to accept payments this year, claims insider

The crypto community was going wild at the beginning of this week after rumors circulated that Amazon was planning to accept Bitcoin payments.

The rumors started after Amazon posted a job opening for a digital currency and blockchain product lead on July 22. Four days later, an anonymous source within Amazon reportedly told London business newspaper City A.M. that the e-commerce giant was planning to start accepting Bitcoin (BTC) payments by the end of 2021.

Bitcoin struggles at $40K after most confusing Jerome Powell press conference

Binance cuts withdrawal limits, rolls out tax reporting tool

MicroStrategy pledges to buy more BTC despite paper loss on its holdings of $424.8M in Q2

PayPal set to launch crypto trading in the UK and may embrace DeFi

price can hit $14K if the March 2020 chart fractal holds

Warren urges Treasury Secretary Yellen to combat rising crypto threats

IMF issues veiled warning against El Salvadors Bitcoin Law

Law professor calls for crypto mining regulation during US Senate hearing

Blockchain tech is holding NFTs back because of these three design flaws

Powers On… Why the fear of ICO enforcement and liability is coming to an end

Traders anticipate ‘DeFi Summer 2.0 after TVL and token prices rise

