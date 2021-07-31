Hodler’s Digest, July 25-31 By Cointelegraph

Amazon rumored to be accepting Bitcoin, MicoStrategy pledges to buy more BTC despite losses, Bitcoin struggles at $40K: Hodler’s Digest, July 25-31
Amazon (NASDAQ:) plans to accept payments this year, claims insider
The crypto community was going wild at the beginning of this week after rumors circulated that Amazon was planning to accept Bitcoin payments.
The rumors started after Amazon posted a job opening for a digital currency and blockchain product lead on July 22. Four days later, an anonymous source within Amazon reportedly told London business newspaper City A.M. that the e-commerce giant was planning to start accepting Bitcoin (BTC) payments by the end of 2021.
Bitcoin struggles at $40K after most confusing Jerome Powell press conference
Binance cuts withdrawal limits, rolls out tax reporting tool
MicroStrategy pledges to buy more BTC despite paper loss on its holdings of $424.8M in Q2
PayPal set to launch crypto trading in the UK and may embrace DeFi
price can hit $14K if the March 2020 chart fractal holds
Warren urges Treasury Secretary Yellen to combat rising crypto threats
IMF issues veiled warning against El Salvadors Bitcoin Law
Law professor calls for crypto mining regulation during US Senate hearing
Blockchain tech is holding NFTs back because of these three design flaws
Powers On… Why the fear of ICO enforcement and liability is coming to an end
Traders anticipate ‘DeFi Summer 2.0 after TVL and token prices rise
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.