GoldenTree Asset Management is reportedly investing in Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

GoldenTree Asset Management is reportedly investing in Bitcoin
New York-based asset management firm GoldenTree has reportedly added to its balance sheet, though the amount of this supposed investment remains unknown.
According to a Friday report from financial news outlet The Street, the firm with roughly $45 billion in assets under management has purchased some Bitcoin (BTC) but has seemingly shied away from other cryptocurrency investments. Citing two sources with knowledge of the matter, the publication reported the BTC purchase followed discussions between executives regarding hiring staffers familiar with crypto investments.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.