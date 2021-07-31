Fledgling Peru govt seeks ‘new deal’ with miners – minister

Article content BUENOS AIRES — Peru will seek “a new deal” with its all-important mining sector by providing incentives for projects with “social profitability” in the world’s No. 2 copper producer, new Energy and Mining Minister Ivan Merino told Reuters. In his first interview since becoming minister on Thursday, he said mines not only need to make money for private companies and generate tax revenue. They should also help the population through improved infrastructure, respect for indigenous communities and better environmental protection, he added.

"A new deal will come out of conversations with all players in the sector, including large, medium and small-scale companies," Merino said in his office late Friday, a day after taking office with other cabinet members appointed by leftist President Pedro Castillo. Merino, who had run a conflict resolution firm before becoming minister, said he would develop the mining sector using a "territorial" approach in a country known for its varying regions, cultures and ecosystems. These "criteria are based on social profitability," he said. "If the companies comply with that, not only will they develop the projects they have, we will support them in new initiatives." Castillo named moderate economist Pedro Francke as finance minister late on Friday, a move seen as an olive branch to financial markets rattled by a possible hard left policy swing. Earlier, Castillo named Guido Bellido, a hardline Marxist, as prime minister.