Draghi Has Stabilized Italy. His Next Task Will Shape His Legacy

Article content (Bloomberg) — Mario Draghi’s push to fix Italy is moving up a gear. On Thursday the prime minister secured cabinet support for his plans to shake up the justice system while his finance ministry officials have started talks with UniCredit SpA over the sale of state-owned Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA. On Aug. 3, President Sergio Mattarella will enter the last six months of his mandate and that means that, according to the Italian constitution, parliament can’t be dissolved until a new head of state is elected.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Taking the risk of a snap election off the table will change the political dynamic in Italy. Draghi’s opponents are set to ratchet up the pressure to change his plans with local elections in autumn adding to the tensions. But the 73-year-old former central banker is unlikely to be swayed from his program to overhaul an Italian economy that has struggled to generate growth since it joined the euro more than two decades ago. Armed with 192 billion euros ($230 billion) of European Union aid money, Draghi plans to revamp the way the Italian state operates, with a simpler process for public tenders and better rules against corruption. He also wants to boost competition in the telecom and energy sectors and has plans to revamp the tax system to make it more efficient and to ensure people pay their dues.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Early next year, he’ll have a chance to help elect Mattarella’s successor for the next seven years, a figure who can offer a degree of reassurance that the next government won’t undo his reforms. He could even be elected to the position himself. “We now have a fragmented parliament and an incredibly stable prime minister who will make sure his reforms plan go through,” said Francesco Clementi, professor of public law at the University of Perugia. “Draghi does not need to tame lions, as there are no lions in his den.” Read More: Italy Is Starting to Price In Two More Years of Mario Draghi The battle to push through his judicial reform could see Draghi call a confidence vote in parliament as early as Monday and offers a taste of what the prime minister can expect for the coming months.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Draghi wants to speed up Italy’s sluggish court system, with stricter statutes of limitation for criminal prosecutions, simpler civil proceedings and changes in the way trials against state institutions are run. But the package is a bitter pill for the Five Star Movement, the biggest party in the legislature, because it devised the previous system which Draghi plans to redo. Draghi’s predecessor Giuseppe Conte has seized on the issue as a cause that can help him rally support as he seeks to assert his control over the divided party. “Justice has for years been the most divisive issue in Italy,” Justice Minister Marta Cartabia said in an interview with Corriere della Sera earlier this month. “The parties of the current government have divergent and fiery views on it.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Cartabia spent hours discussing strategy with Draghi on Tuesday and then helped him win backing from Five Star during a tense and drawn-out cabinet meeting on Thursday, according to officials with knowledge of the process. Draghi still needs to get the package through parliament, along with the rest of his agenda. But he has plenty of leverage to bring lawmakers into line. The premier has an approval rating of 70% after bringing the pandemic under control and stabilizing the economy. What’s more, he has also baked his reform plans into the recovery program approved by the European Commission, so anyone that gets in his way will risk being blamed for putting the country’s massive EU payout at risk. Italy has to approve its reforms by the end of the year to ensure that the EU money will be released on time, though Draghi himself is aiming to complete the tax measures and the new competition rules in September. With no political movement of his own, Draghi has until the end of the current term in 2023 at the latest to complete his overhaul of the country. But the election of a new president in February will be a crucial moment. Draghi himself has been touted as a potential head of state, including by rivals within the coalition who want to edge him aside in order to take control. Mattarella could also stay on for an extra year to let Draghi complete his work before he takes over. Or Draghi could seek another candidate he trusts to protect his legacy. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.