Digital scanners for business can open up more space in your office

Rather than using a big, bulky scanner, you can let your iPhone do your scanning for you

While the scanner has gone through a few iterations , the first flatbed scanner as we know it today came into being in the 1970s. Initially, they were very expensive, often at a cost that was prohibitive to most consumers, and while the prices have come down drastically, they still have a large desktop footprint.

Scanners are intended to create digital copies that are easy to share and withstand the test of time. Those overflowing file drawers, envelopes stuffed with receipts, and photo albums bursting at the seams can all be slimmed down once everything is digitized. Furthermore, by saving our documents electronically, we’ll help the environment, reduce fire hazards and keep everything securely in one place .

Still, there remains the issue of such devices occupying too much room, but considering a scanner is essentially a camera for 2D documents, it stands to reason that you can use your iPhone’s camera as one. Using a mobile app like iScanner allows you to make high-quality scans of documents or pictures in PDF, JPG, or TXT formats. You can then organize your scans in the app’s file manager, which allows you to edit, markup and share files.

iScanner includes a variety of scanning modes designed for specific functions, including a math mode that provides solutions to math expressions on the fly. By the same means, you can also measure object length and calculate total room area. Moreover, if your work documents contain classified information, your scans can be stored in locked folders that require PIN numbers.