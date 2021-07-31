Crypto-friendly app Robinhood loses 8% in public Nasdaq debut By Cointelegraph

Crypto-friendly app Robinhood loses 8% in public Nasdaq debut
Shares of cryptocurrency-friendly trading app Robinhood (NASDAQ:) dropped more than 8% in its public Nasdaq debut on Thursday, marking one of the worst initial public offering (IPO) debuts of its size.
Robinhood’s HOOD stock tumbled 8.4% below the IPO price in the company’s first trading session on Thursday, dropping from $38 to $34.82. The company went public on Nasdaq at a $32 billion valuation to see its market capitalization fall to $29 billion after the HOOD stock ended the session below $35.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.