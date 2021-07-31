Congressman takes aim at peers who think crypto could cause a ‘financial 9/11’ By Cointelegraph

Congressman takes aim at peers who think crypto could cause a ‘financial 9/11’
Representative Ted Budd of North Carolina, a member of the House Financial Services Committee and Congressional Blockchain Caucus, has urged lawmakers to embrace decentralized innovation.
On what appears to be the first occasion in which a publicly elected official has met with a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), Budd acknowledged the increasing concern about crypto among lawmakers while speaking to MakerDAO’s Chris Cameron on Thursday.
